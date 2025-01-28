Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 434,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 322,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
