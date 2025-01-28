Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Reduces Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.67.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $351.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.50 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,443.35. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $760,749.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,538. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

