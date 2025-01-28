Bank of America Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $18.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE BE traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

