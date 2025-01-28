Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

BK stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,420. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

