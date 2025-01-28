BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Shares of LMT opened at $503.19 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

