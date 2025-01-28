BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,180 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,205,000 after buying an additional 11,206,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,615,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,984,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,565 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE:KO opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53.
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
