BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOW opened at $268.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $287.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

