Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,019 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $45,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.0 %

BBWI stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

