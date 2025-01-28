Bay Rivers Group Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Northwest Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

