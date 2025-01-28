Bensler LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $960.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $999.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $123,913,691. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

