Bensler LLC Has $388,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

