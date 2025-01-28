Bensler LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bensler LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,347,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 131,009 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 146.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,421,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

