Bensler LLC Invests $8.12 Million in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Bensler LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 436,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

