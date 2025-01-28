Bensler LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bensler LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.45.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

