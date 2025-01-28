Berkshire Bank Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

