Berkshire Bank Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,581,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

