Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 194,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 621,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Black Iron Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$182,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,155. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

