BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 61.8% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,170,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 417,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 52,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,805. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

