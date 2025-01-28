Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $367.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $250.77 and a one year high of $422.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.