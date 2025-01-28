BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of zwb stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,598. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$17.06 and a one year high of C$20.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.