BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
ZEB stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.16. 1,324,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.27. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$33.68 and a twelve month high of C$43.25.
