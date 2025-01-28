BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $614.94 and last traded at $628.80. Approximately 145,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 669,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.00.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

