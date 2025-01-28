Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06). 4,127,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,812,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.28.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.