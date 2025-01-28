Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.48 ($0.06). Approximately 4,127,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,812,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of £37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

