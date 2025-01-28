Boston Beer (SAM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) recently:

1/23/2025 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

1/16/2025 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2025 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2024 – Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $254.96. 20,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,372. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.98. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $243.20 and a one year high of $371.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.