Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.770-6.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.630-1.650 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,720. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

