Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 483.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
BOUYY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 291,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,912. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.
Bouygues Company Profile
