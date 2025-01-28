Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 483.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 291,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,912. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

