Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $15.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
BOWL stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Bowlero has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.70.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
