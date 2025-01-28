BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 186762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of research firms have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BRC by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

