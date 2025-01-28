Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

