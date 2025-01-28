Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 622.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 4.8 %

Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 50.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

