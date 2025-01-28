Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY25 guidance at $8.35-8.66 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,606. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

