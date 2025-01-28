BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 188,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 157,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

BTU Metals Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

