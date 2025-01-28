BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 188,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 157,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
BTU Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.
About BTU Metals
BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
