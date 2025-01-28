Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.1 %

BLDR stock opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

