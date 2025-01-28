BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 26.18%.

BV Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

BVFL stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.19.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.