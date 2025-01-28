BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 26.18%.
BV Financial Trading Down 3.5 %
BVFL stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.19.
BV Financial Company Profile
