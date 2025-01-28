Calidi Biotherapeutics Bolsters Cash Balance and Terminates Standby Equity Purchase AgreementSAN DIEGO, January 28, 2025 – Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) recently disclosed the ending cash balance amounting to approximately $9.6 mi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Calidi Biotherapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calidi Biotherapeutics
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Consumer Stocks Call Option Traders Are Betting Big On