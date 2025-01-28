Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.60. 519,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 606,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Canada Goose Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 193.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

