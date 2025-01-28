Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.