Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $418,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $214.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

