Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.