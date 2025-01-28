Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,477,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after buying an additional 594,834 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after buying an additional 479,500 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,885,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 407,858 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

