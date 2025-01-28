Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.