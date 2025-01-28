CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 187.05 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.01 million and a PE ratio of 2,078.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.84. CC Japan Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.56).

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

