Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 171,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 291,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Centuri by 39.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centuri by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

