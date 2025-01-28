CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
V opened at $334.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.79. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $335.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
