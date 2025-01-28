Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

CBNA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.