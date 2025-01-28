Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

