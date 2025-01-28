Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in RTX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

