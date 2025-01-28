Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39,474.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

